Police to hold safety checkpoint in Norfolk on Thursday

File photo of a Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police plan on holding a safety checkpoint somewhere in the city on Thursday, August 24.

The checkpoint is part of the national 'Operation Checkpoint Strikeforce' campaign.

Officers will check for impaired drivers, along with other violations that can put other drivers in danger.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by the DMV Highway Selective Enforcement grant.

© 2017 WVEC-TV