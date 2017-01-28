Police: Woman found dead inside Norfolk home

Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An undetermined death investigation is underway in Norfolk after a woman's body was found inside a Bayview home Saturday morning.

Police said first responders received a call shortly after 6 a.m. for a welfare check of a 36-year-old woman living in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard. Crews arrived to find the woman dead inside the home.

Detectives have classified the woman's death as undetermined and ask anyone with information to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)