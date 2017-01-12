Port of Virginia has another record-breaking year

port-of-virginia-generic.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Port of Virginia had another record-breaking year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the port moved roughly 2.66 million containers last year. That's up more than 4 percent from about 2.55 million containers in 2015, which was previously the port's highest volume year on record.

John Reinhart is CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. He says in a statement that the port's growth is "significant." He says the port is solidifying its position as the "Mid-Atlantic's global gateway."

Import volumes increased 6 percent while export volumes went up nearly 3 percent over 2015.



