Power pole snaps after car crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A car crashed into a power pole Thursday morning.
Around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Princess Anne Road a single car slammed into a power pole snapping it.
Luckily, there were no injuries, and Dominion Power was called to the scene.
It is not clear if the driver has been charged.
This is a developing story, stick with 13News Now for updates.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs