Power pole snaps after car crash in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 3:49 PM. EST January 18, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A car crashed into a power pole Thursday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Princess Anne Road a single car slammed into a power pole snapping it.

Luckily, there were no injuries, and Dominion Power was called to the scene.

It is not clear if the driver has been charged.

This is a developing story, stick with 13News Now for updates.

