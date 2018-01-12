Proposed bill would award $3.5m to 'Norfolk Four' sailors

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A bill to be considered by Virginia lawmakers would award nearly $3.5 million in state compensation to four Navy sailors who were wrongfully convicted in the rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman in 1997.



The Virginian-Pilot reports that unlike previous compensation bills, this one would not prohibit the men from suing the city or employees.



Del. Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, said that under his bill, the money would be split among the men, who became known as the "Norfolk Four:" Danial Williams, Joseph Dick, Eric Wilson and Derek Tice.



Wilson's lawyer said the money "wouldn't come close to being fair compensation," but would be a step toward justice.



DNA matched only a fifth man convicted in the case.



Outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe granted the four men absolute pardons in 2017.

