Proposed Norfolk budget includes raises for city workers, avoids tax increase

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Interim City Manager Douglas Smith presented the 2018 Fiscal Year budget to city council Tuesday night.

"The proposed budget represents Norfolk's commitment to making bold decisions while working within our financial policies," said Smith.

As Norfolk city leaders discussed the proposed $1.2 billion budget, they talked about the vision that went along with it.

"This budget strengthens neighborhoods and at the same time, de-concentrates poverty in some of our communities where we have high poverty, high crime, and low education achievement," said Mayor Kenny Alexander.

The mayor said it's also critical the city invests in housing, public safety, and education.

The city proposed pitching in about $119 million for Norfolk Public School's $329 million proposed budget, but the school board asked for another $10 million.



"Ten million dollars is an ask, and again, the school board doesn't have taxing authorities. They don't have the opportunity to raise revenue. It's our duty to look after the taxpayer dollar in a prudent way," Alexander said.

13News Now asked Alexander if the school division will see any of the additionally requested $10 million.

"Maybe a couple million. Maybe something we can do without raising taxes," Alexander stated, noting that there is no plan a tax increase.



There are certain items in the proposed budget that are true bright spots for many people. Those include raises for city workers in January 2018.

City leaders also expect to see the return of about 6,000 jobs that were lost because of the recession.

Smith said the effects of the recession and the lack of robust growth in defense spending have been challenges in recovering 38,000 jobs that were lost from 2007 to 2010.

"The way that you want to come out of this recession is grow your way out of recession with good jobs, high-paying jobs," offered Alexander.

The city is holding a public hearing on the operating budget, capital improvement plan, and HUD grant on Wednesday, April 19 at Granby High School. The hearing starts at 6 p.m.

There will be a separate public hearing on real estate tax increases in city council chambers on April 25 starting at 6:30 p.m.

There also will be a council work session that day. Two others will follow. Council members are expected to adopt the budget on May 23.

