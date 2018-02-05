Prosecutors: Murdered teacher not intended target; love triangle involved

Teniqu Cushman and Edward Shaw (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Prosecutors said at a bond hearing for one of the people accused in the murder of a preschool teacher that the teacher was not the intended target of the shooting that ended her life.

Teniqu Cushman appeared before a judge Monday. The judge denied bond for Cushman.

Norfolk police charged her and Edward Shaw in connection to the killing of 50-year-old Caroline Hendrix who was shot in a van on December 31, 2017.

During Cushman's bond hearing, prosecutors told the court that Cushman and Shaw met online about a year ago. They met in person at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Prosecutors said Cushman and Shaw had a sexual relationship and that Shaw gave Cushman money to pay for college and start a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company.

#BREAKING Bond denied for Teniqu Cushman. Prosecutors say she was in love triangle with Edward Shaw, co-conspirator. ##13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/zHEsUeqk3O — Steven Graves 13News (@13StevenGraves) February 5, 2018

Prosecutors said before Cushman met Shaw, she dated a man and the relationship was riddled with trouble. They added that Cushman made Shaw aware of the tumultuous nature of the relationship and texted Shaw that she wanted the man dealt with after he mentally abused her.

On December 31, Hendrix was in the man's van. Prosecutors stated that Hendrix and the man whom Cushman dated had similar body types. Although they did not indicate in court that the man was with Hendrix, they said Shaw did fire into the van, hitting Hendrix and a man who was with her. That man fired back at Shaw, wounding him.

© 2018 WVEC-TV