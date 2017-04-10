Prosecutors want Burfoot to spend more than 17 years in prison

Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One week before Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court, prosecutors filed paperwork asking a judge that the sentence be 17-and-a-half years.

The U.S District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia filed the memo Monday.

It states, in part:

Furthermore, a 17.5 year sentence will promote respect for the law. Perjury and bribery are crimes that involve both theft and deceit. The laws governing public officials and testimony before a court and jury were enacted precisely to prevent this type of manipulation for personal gain.

In order to promote respect for the law, there must be stiff consequences when public officials form illegal agreements to benefit themselves over the interests of the public. Burfoot’s conduct in office exposed ugly practices within Norfolk City Hall that went unpunished for years. A 17.5 year sentence is necessary to promote respect for the law.

A jury found Burfoot guilty of public corruption and perjury in December. He was accused, in part, of accepting bribes from developers in exchange for favorable votes and his influence while he was a member of Norfolk City Council.

Burfoot is appealing the convictions and has a motions hearing on April 12 in an effort to secure a new trial.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 17.



