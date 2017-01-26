Sunny the red panda (Photo: The Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Zoo is asking for the public's help as the search continues for its missing red panda, Sunny.

Zoo officials say they have responded to several calls reporting sightings of Sunny, however, most have turned out to be raccoons.

"For photographs, the only photos we've gotten were dead animals on the road, all of which are raccoons and foxes. And then we got a couple of hoax pictures that we know that aren't accurate or honest,” explained Zoo Director Greg Bockheim.

In an effort to find Sunny as quickly as possible, the search has been expanded to other nearby neighborhoods.

Authorities say the last time the 19-month-old red panda named Sunny was seen, it was by a zoo worker on Monday at 5 p.m. During the morning check Tuesday, Sunny was not in her enclosure.

Workers and volunteers are searching the zoo grounds, but want any neighbors in the area to be on alert in case the animal made it off the property.

"They are just really good at hiding, which is good for them but not so great for people trying to find them," explained volunteer Connor Fad.

On Thursday afternoon, the zoo brought in hound dogs from the Newport News Sheriff's Office to search. But no luck, so far.

Both volunteers and zoo staff don’t think Sunny traveled far, but may have left because it's mating season. Bockheim says there is another red panda that is in the same habitat and may have tried to chase her and was trying to breed.

"He may have been after her for a long time, and it was rainy the night that she gotten out. She could have slipped, he could have pushed her and then she may have fallen out of a tree branch," said Bockheim.

Red pandas are "generally not considered aggressive animals," the Zoo said in a statement, but "like any wild animal its behavior can be unpredictable and you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself."

Thank you to staff & volunteers who worked diligently today searching for Sunny, our missing Red Panda. Plz call/txt 757-777-7899 w any info pic.twitter.com/WiUDTih79d

— The Virginia Zoo (@VirginiaZoo) January 25, 2017

Red pandas have thick, reddish-brown fur and big, bushy tails that they use as wraparound blankets in chilly weather, according to National Geographic. They can be seen on the ground, but typically are found in trees, according to the zoo. They are an endangered species and are distantly related to the black and white giant pandas. Red pandas typically grow to the size of a house cat — between 12 and 20 pounds, according to National Geographic.

Like giant pandas, they like to eat bamboo, berries, blossoms and bird eggs. In the wild, red pandas live in the mountains of Nepal; northern Myanmar, also known as Burma; and central China, spending most of their lives including sleeping in trees. They are most active at night.

Fewer than 10,000 adult red pandas remain in the world, according to the National Zoo.

Sunny arrived at the Virginia Zoo in May 2016 from Front Royal, the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute, according to the zoo website.

Sunny isn't the first red panda to successfully break out of its enclosure. In 2013, a young red panda male named Rusty slipped out of an enclosure at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., and spent a day roaming the streets of the nation's capital. In November 2015, a young red panda named Masala managed to get out of her enclosure at the Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka, Calif., but was returned safely a few hours later.

If anyone sees Sunny, please call the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

(© 2017 WVEC)