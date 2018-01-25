Raccoon, cat tested positive for rabies in Norfolk

Rabies positive (Getty Images) (Photo: jarun011)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A cat and a raccoon have tested positive for rabies in the Lafayette-Winona area of Norfolk this week.

The raccoon was killed by two dogs on Sunday in the 1600 block of Holland Avenue. On January 22, a stray cat scratched a dog in the 300 block of Racine Avenue.

Both animals were sent for testing at the Virginia Department of Consolidates Laboratory Services in Richmond.

The test results came back positive on Wednesday.

There were no known human exposures in either incident, and the three dogs involved are currently on their rabies vaccinations.

If anyone has been bitten or scratched by a raccoon or stay cat in the area, please contact officials at (757)683-2712.

“Rabies is a deadly virus and area residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their vaccinations,” said Norman Grefe, Environmental Health Manager, Sr.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health released these recommended precautions:

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at (757)664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Health Department at (757)683-2712.

For more information, contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757)683-2712.

