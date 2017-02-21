Racially-charged 'White Power' YouTube video stirs controversy

A racially-charged YouTube video that started circulating on social media has fueled local controversy and prompted outrage from students attending Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. (Photo: YouTube)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- "White power, white, white power!"

Those are the lyrics from a now-removed YouTube video that started circulating overnight on social media, and it's fueled local controversy and sparked outrage from students attending Old Dominion University.

The YouTube video shows a woman wearing an ODU sweatshirt and a shirt that states "My President is White Again," while dancing to racially-charged rap lyrics and waving a gun.

Some of the lyrics from the video are "Hang a n*****... white power," and "Shoutout to the Confederate Flag and the KKK, I salute," as well as "Back to the plantations, picking cotton."

In the video, she raps that African-American individuals "collect welfare," "have babies," and "sit around."

While it's not clear if the woman in the video attends Old Dominion University, the school's NAACP chapter denounced the video and tweeted that blatant racism and disrespect towards the black community will not be tolerated.

Blatant racism & disrespect towards the black community, black lives, black history or any group will not be accepted at #ODU — ODU NAACP (@NAACP_ODU) February 21, 2017

The group will also be hosting a meeting Tuesday evening at ODU to discuss the video and provide a safe space for students.

We will be providing a safe space Tonight to discuss this horrible video. Hampton Newport News Room. 7pm #ODU — ODU NAACP (@NAACP_ODU) February 21, 2017

The YouTube account also featured videos of The Black Widow, a local citizen who dresses as a superhero in Norfolk. However, we contacted The Black Widow and he stated he is not involved with the video, and does not have any association with the YouTube account.

YouTube has since removed the video, stating that it violated the site's policy on hate speech.

If you recognize who is young lady is, please report her to ODU Police at police@odu.edu or 757-683-4003. #ODU pic.twitter.com/0GoGIX15bf — Mace News (@ODU_MACENEWS) February 21, 2017

