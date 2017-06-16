Recall hearing for convicted Norfolk city treasurer Burfoot

Anthony Burfoot's booking photo (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Despite the fact he is currently serving a 6-year prison sentence, a recall hearing is being held Friday for Anthony Burfoot, who is still technically the treasurer of the City of Norfolk.

The recall petition to oust Burfoot from his position had been submitted last year, before he was tried and convicted in federal court for corruption and perjury.

Burfoot's civil recall trial had been delayed, pending the outcome of the federal case.

His attorney, Andrew Sacks, said he expects the judge to dismiss the recall petition for two reasons:

Sacks is appealing Burfoot's criminal case and if he is successful, Burfoot can be re-instated as treasurer. All the crimes Burfoot was convicted of committing happened while he served on city council, before he was elected city treasurer.

Although there was a guilty verdict in the criminal case, a loophole in Virginia law allowed Burfoot to continue serving in his capacity as city treasurer. Burfoot is currently suspended from his duties, with Amelia Ortega appointed as acting city treasurer.

© 2017 WVEC-TV