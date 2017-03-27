Ringo Starr coming to Ted Constant Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band will perform at the Ted Constant Convocation Center this fall.
The concert is scheduled for Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
Starr, known for his time with The Beatles, has had a solo career that spans decades. The singer-songwriter, drummer, collaborator, and actor has hits that include With a Little Help from My Friends and Don't Pass Me Up.
Starr and the All-Starr Band have toured continually for more than 20 years.
Tickets or the event at Old Dominion University start at $48.
They go on sale March 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at YnotTix.com, by calling 877-YNOT-TIX, or by visiting the Constant Center Box Office during regular business hours.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs