Ringo Starr coming to Ted Constant Center

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band perform at Kings Theatre on October 31, 2015 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) (Photo: Noam Galai, 2015 Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band will perform at the Ted Constant Convocation Center this fall.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Starr, known for his time with The Beatles, has had a solo career that spans decades. The singer-songwriter, drummer, collaborator, and actor has hits that include With a Little Help from My Friends and Don't Pass Me Up.

Starr and the All-Starr Band have toured continually for more than 20 years.

Tickets or the event at Old Dominion University start at $48.

They go on sale March 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at YnotTix.com, by calling 877-YNOT-TIX, or by visiting the Constant Center Box Office during regular business hours.

