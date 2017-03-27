Ringo Starr to perform in Norfolk

Former Beatles member Ringo Starr leaves after President Barack Obama speaks during a ceremony for the 2016 Kennedy Center honorees December 4, 2016 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo: Pool, 2016 Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Ringo Starr will head to the Ted Constant Center at Old Dominion University this fall.

Starr will perform with his All-Starr Band Sunday, November 12.

Starr started his career as one of the members of the Beatles in the 1960's. He then began a successful solo career as a singer-songwriter, drummer, collaborator, and actor.

The star-studded evening will include appearances by Todd Rundgren and Greg Rolie (Santana and Journey), Steve Lukather (Toto), Richard Page (Mr. Mister), Greg Bissonette (ELO), and Warren Ham.

Tickets for the performance start at $48, and will go on sale Thursday, March 30, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online at YnotTix.com, by calling 877-YNOT-TIX, or by visiting the Constant Center Box Office.

For more information, visit constantcener.com.

