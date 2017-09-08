Ronald Boone, Sr. leaving court Friday after pleadning guilty to bribing Norfolk treasurer Anthony Burfoot. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Ronnie Boone, Sr. has been sentenced to serve 60 days in jail, one year of home confinement, with electronic monitoring, as well as three years of supervised probation on Friday.

Boone was issued a court summons for a probation violation hearing on August 18.

Court documents alleged that Boone should appear before the court to show cause as to why his supervision should not be revoked.

Boone appeared before a judge and said he made "an error" and asked the judge to give him a break.

Electronic monitoring is not GPS tracking, but alerts authorities know if Boone leaves his home. The judge made clear that he will not be able to leave his home.

During Boone's confinement year he cannot sit in his yard, on his porch, or take out his trash. He can only leave his house to work between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, he can leave from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Sunday he can go to church.

The curfew only applies to the year of home confinement, not the three years of supervised probation.

Boone and his lawyers did have a right to appeal, but they chose NOT to appeal because judge wouldn’t allow Boone to stay out of jail during appeal process.

Developer Ronnie Boone, Sr., who pleaded guilty to bribing Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot, originally was sentenced to three years probation and 12 months home confinement.

In court, concerns about Boone's health were expressed. The judge wasn't sure if Boone would be able to survive prison time.

Boone was photographed in July driving a 1966 Plymouth Fury. His lawyer said Boone was helping someone out after their car broke down.

Boone's lawyer said he got the car running and drove it a few blocks to a car wash parking lot.

But court documents said Boone lied when confronted by his probation officer. He admitted to driving only after being shown an incriminating photograph.

Court documents also said that between March 2004 and December 2014, Boone, Burfoot, and other people conspired with each other to scheme and defraud the citizens of Norfolk through bribery.

The indictment said that Boone secretly provided cash, gifts, and other things of value to Burfoot in exchange for Burfoot's agreement to perform specific official actions and other official actions on an as-needed basis.

Boone has paid most of the $950,000 forfeiture, and he now owes $244,088.75, which will be paid off in full in the next 10 days.

Boone still owes Fulton Bank approximately $11 million dollars.

