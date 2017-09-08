School bus goes into ditch in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A school bus went into a ditch in Norfolk on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 3:24 p.m. along East Princess Anne Road, near Sewells Point Road. Norfolk Police say the bus was making a turn onto Aspin Street when one of its rear wheels dropped into a ditch, forcing it off the road.

About 28 students from Lake Taylor Middle School were on board at the time. No one was hurt, and parents arrived to take their children home.

