Search continues for missing Norfolk mother

The family of Reshaunda Gerald talks to 13News Now's Steven Graves after she disappeared.

Staff , WVEC 11:40 PM. EST January 23, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The search continues for a missing mother in Norfolk.

Reshaunda Gerald has not been seen since January 4th. Her father told us on Monday that there have been no tips and no leads that might help police find her.

The 32-year-old woman has three children. She was last seen walking near the intersection of Olney Road and Lincoln Street. She was wearing a pink jacket with fur on the inside, blue jeans with holes in the knee, and pink and black Nike Jordan shoes.

Gerald weighs around 110 pounds, and is 5'1". She has blue hair and brown eyes, with a dark complexion. She also has a mole under her right eye, and a neck tattoo with the "RIFE" and a chest tattoo with the word "MULE" connected by angel wings.

Gerald is known to frequent the Youngs Park community.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

