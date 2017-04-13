Search for answers after deadly shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is dead following a shooting late Thursday night, and the person who pulled the trigger is still at large.
At about 10:40 p.m., dispatchers received a call of gunshots near Peronne Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk.
When emergency responders arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Peronne Avenue. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died a short time later.
No suspect information has been made available at this time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
