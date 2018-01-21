Second snow storm of 2018 causes schools to reschedule exams

student_writing_AP.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Snow fell in Hampton Roads for the second time in 2018, causing school officials to reschedule exams yet again.

Maury High School teacher Elizabeth Hobson is a little worried about students making up exams.

“The kids are really out of the routine of school and I worry that their brains get a little rusty.” Students haven’t had a full week of classes since winter break. They’ve really missed those opportunities to really ramp up at exam time and be at your best.”

Even students like her daughter, Annalise, are getting nervous about tests.

“It was really hard with quizzes and tests and stuff because we got really far behind.”

She’s been hitting the books throughout the break, studying.

“I’m a little bit nervous because I have two midterms, one for Spanish and one for math. So that might be kind of hard to catch up on.”

Hobson started preparing online.

“I said we need to make some plans, I’m going to post this work here, you need to go look at it.”

But Hobson keeps her phone by her side in case students have questions.

Chesapeake will have their first day of exams on January 26, then the second and third days are set for the 29th and 30th.

That means kids get two days longer to study. Those were previously teacher work days.

Norfolk will now start midterm exams on the 24th, giving the students one extra day to study.

