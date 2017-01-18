Self-defense class teaches lifelong lessons

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A recent assault on Regent University's campus has many people on edge, especially women. It's always important to know how to defend yourself. A self-defense class at 'Norfolk Karate Academy' teaches students how to do just that.

"It upsets me that places that people are attacked most times are places that they should feel the safest," said Jenn Taylor, a self-defense teacher.

Taylor teaches women and girls how to fight back. "You should know how to defend yourself, you are your best advocate. And unfortunately we live in a world that is so crazy that a lot of people don't want to help the next person, they are only out for themselves," she said.

The attack at Regent took place inside a dorm. To help students feel more safe, the university police department increased patrols around the dorms and offered safety tips and counseling.

On Saturday, January 21, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Karate Academy and ODU are hosting a free self-defense class that will be open to the public. It will be held at 814A W. 45th Street in Norfolk.

