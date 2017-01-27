Serial armed robber caught thanks to Crime Line tips

Daniel Silverthorn, 51, was arrested for several robberies after authorities received a number of Crime Line tips. (Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives have apprehended a man accused of carrying out four business robberies in two days.

Daniel Silverthorn, 51, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after authorities received a number of Crime Line tips.

Silverthron is accused of robbing a Walgreens on Tidewater Dr. Tuesday evening. Ten minutes later, he robbed the McDonald's down the street.

Monday morning, Silverthorn allegedly robbed the Taco Bell on E. Little Road, then the Beach Bay food Store on First View Street 30 minutes after.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Silverthorn has been charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

If you ever want to report a tip to police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

