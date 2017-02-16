Sexual assault reported at Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University campus (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A female student at Norfolk State University was sexually assaulted on the school's campus Wednesday morning, officials report.

The assault reportedly took place at 12:15 a.m. February 15 in a parking lot behind the Midrise Residence Hall. Norfolk police say the student walked into a police operations center and reported that a man that she knew had sexually assaulted her after she got into his car.

According to a university spokesperson, at 7:20 p.m., Norfolk police contacted university police to inform them of the incident.

Warrants have been secured for the suspect, who is not a student at the university.

(© 2017 WVEC)