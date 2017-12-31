Shooting in Norfolk leaves one man dead on New Year's Eve

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead on New Year's Eve.
Officers said the incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 3700 block of Tait Terrace.
Upon arrival, police found a man inside of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
