WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Shooting in Norfolk leaves one man dead on New Year's Eve

Staff , WVEC 8:19 AM. EST December 31, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead on New Year's Eve. 

Officers said the incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 3700 block of Tait Terrace. 

Upon arrival, police found a man inside of the home with an apparent gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His death is being investigated as a homicide. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories