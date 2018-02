Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a man who was shot Tuesday night is expected to be okay.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Kimball Terrace.

Detectives have not released a motive or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

