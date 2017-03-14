Slover Library to receive historical marker

The Slover Public library earned a 2015 AIA/ALA Library Building Award that distinguished its excellence and accomplishments in library architecture. (Photo: Slover Library)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- In honor of Colonel Samuel Slover's birthday, officials will place a Virginia historical marker next to Norfolk's Slover Library next Thursday.

Ever since the library opened in 2015, staff worked hard to acquire a historical marker.

There are more than 2,500 markers around Virginia that commemorate people, places, and events that hold regional, state, or national significance.

Samuel Slover once served as mayor of Norfolk in the 1930s. He also successfully merged six Virginia newspapers.

