Dominion Power crews on scene at Tazewell Street in Norfolk. (Photo: Stephen Ostrosky, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Power crews are on scene following an apparent electrical issue that may have caused a fire inside a Norfolk manhole.

Norfolk Fire responded to the 100 block of Tazewell Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. after a construction worker who noticed smoke coming from a manhole cover called 911.

Fire and rescue crews investigated the area and requested assistance from Virginia Dominion Power.

Julian Williamson with Norfolk Fire says crews have restricted pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Granby Street between Market Street and Brooke Avenue. The 100 block of Tazewell is closed to all traffic.

Officials with Dominion Virginia Power said power will be turned off in the 100 block of Tazewell Street in one to two hours.

Businesses that may be affected when power is turned off are as follows:

The Loraine 245 Granby Street



The Anchor Brew House 237 Granby Street



Greenwood Condominium 237 Granby Street



The Big Easy 111 Tazewell Street



Fitness Gym 111 Tazewell Street

PHOTOS: Smoke reported rising from Norfolk manhole cover

My apartment manager tells me a fire in a manhole is causing this mess @ Granby/Tazewell in Norfolk. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/9xQgeZyj2W — Stephen A. Ostrosky (@producer_steve) January 11, 2017

My apartment says we will likely lose power as Dominion crews work with Norfolk fire/PD. Sign posted on elevator. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ErymszpdJu — Stephen A. Ostrosky (@producer_steve) January 11, 2017

(© 2017 WVEC)