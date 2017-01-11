WVEC
Smoke reported rising from Norfolk manhole cover

Staff , WVEC 12:27 PM. EST January 11, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Power crews are on scene following an apparent electrical issue that may have caused a fire inside a Norfolk manhole.

Norfolk Fire responded to the 100 block of Tazewell Street  shortly before 9:30 a.m. after a construction worker who noticed smoke coming from a manhole cover called 911.

Fire and rescue crews investigated the area and requested assistance from Virginia Dominion Power.

Julian Williamson with Norfolk Fire says crews have restricted pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Granby Street between Market Street and Brooke Avenue. The 100 block of Tazewell is closed to all traffic.

Officials with Dominion Virginia Power said power will be turned off in the 100 block of Tazewell Street in one to two hours.

Businesses that may be affected when power is turned off are as follows:

  • The Loraine 245 Granby Street
     
  • The Anchor Brew House 237 Granby Street
     
  • Greenwood Condominium 237 Granby Street
     
  • The Big Easy 111 Tazewell Street
     
  • Fitness Gym 111 Tazewell Street

