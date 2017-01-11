Smoke reported rising from Norfolk manhole cover

Dominion Power crews on scene at Tazewell Street in Norfolk. (Photo: Stephen Ostrosky, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Power crews are on scene following an apparent electrical issue that may have caused a fire inside a Norfolk manhole.

Norfolk Fire responded to the 100 block of Tazewell Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. after getting a call of smoke rising from a manhole cover.

Businesses and residences in that block are currently without power as crews work to fix the issue. Granby Street between Market and Brook are also shut down, with restricted pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area.

The incident is under investigation.

My apartment manager tells me a fire in a manhole is causing this mess @ Granby/Tazewell in Norfolk. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/9xQgeZyj2W — Stephen A. Ostrosky (@producer_steve) January 11, 2017

My apartment says we will likely lose power as Dominion crews work with Norfolk fire/PD. Sign posted on elevator. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ErymszpdJu — Stephen A. Ostrosky (@producer_steve) January 11, 2017

