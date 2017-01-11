WVEC
Smoke reported rising from Norfolk manhole cover

Staff , WVEC 11:24 AM. EST January 11, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Power crews are on scene following an apparent electrical issue that may have caused a fire inside a Norfolk manhole.

Norfolk Fire responded to the 100 block of Tazewell Street  shortly before 9:30 a.m. after getting a call of smoke rising from a manhole cover.

Businesses and residences in that block are currently without power as crews work to fix the issue. Granby Street between Market and Brook are also shut down, with restricted pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area.

The incident is under investigation.

