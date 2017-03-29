Spring Break: Ocean View Fishing Pier

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Spring Break is coming up for lots of kids in Hampton Roads, and you can keep them busy while taking in a picture-perfect view of the Chesapeake Bay.

There's something for everyone to do at the Ocean View Fishing Pier, which sits between the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. You can put your fishing skills to work out on a boat, or take it easy in the full-service restaurant that sits on the property.

The pier itself is relatively new, built after Hurricane Isabel destroyed the original Harrison's Fishing Pier back in 2003. It's now nearly 1,700 feet long, so it's known as the longest free-standing pier in North America.

Bait Shop Manager Cary Jarvis says the length of the pier gives you accessibility to a large variety of fish. However, if you're not even sure how to catch one, someone out there will have you covered.

"It's always someone [at the pier] that'll show you how to cast your line out and tell you what type of bait you need for what's biting during the day," Jarvis says.

If you and your family have fun at the Ocean View Fishing Pier over Spring Break, you may want to consider bringing them back in a couple of months. They also offer Little Fisherman's Camps over the summer.

To learn more about the Ocean View Fishing Pier, visit http://www.oceanviewfishingpier.com/information.php.



