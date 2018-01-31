Suspect accused in teacher's death appears in court

Teniqu Cushman

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A preliminary hearing is now set for a woman charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of a Norfolk elementary school teacher.

Teniqu Cushman will be back in court on April 11. A judge on Wednesday also assigned her an attorney.

Cushman and Edward Shaw are both accused in the case. Shaw is charged with second-degree murder. He has a bond hearing on Friday.

This is a complicated case, with many unanswered questions. 50-year-old Caroline Hendrix was shot in a car on New Year's Eve in Norfolk.

When Shaw was first arrested, he also had a gunshot wound.

We still don't know exactly what led up to Hendrix's death, or how the suspects knew Hendrix.

© 2018 WVEC-TV