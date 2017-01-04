Suspect, resident both shot during Norfolk home invasion

Norfolk Police investigating a double shooting in the 7900 block of Victory Drive on Jan. 4, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a home invasion suspect and another man are both in the hospital after the two exchanged gunfire inside a Norfolk home.

Police say that based on a preliminary investigation, 22-year-old Robert Hicks forced his way into a residence in the 7900 block of Victory Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Once inside, Hicks and a 23-year-old man who was inside the home shot each other.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and transported both men to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Both men are expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.

Hicks has been charged with armed burglary.

Anyone with information about this home invasion is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.