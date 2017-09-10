Teen drowns in Ocean View

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - A teenager drowned in the Chesapeake Bay in Norfolk Saturday evening.

According to a police department spokesperson, dispatchers received a call for a possible drowning at East Ocean View and Warwick Avenue.

Police and paramedics responded to the area and immediately began searching for the man. He was found in the water by first responders and taken to shore, then transported to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center in critical condition.

He died at the hospital a short time later.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Christopher Joyner of Norfolk.

No information was available about the circumstances that led to the drowning.

