The 3Way Cafe in Norfolk to close after over 7 years of service

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The 3Way Cafe announced on Facebook its doors will be closing on Sunday after serving the Downtown Norfolk area for over seven years.

The popular lunch spot is located across from the Slover Library on Plume Street.

The post also called for anyone in the restaurant industry looking for staff to contact management.

The restaurant will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

