Three arrested for armed robbery in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 12:27 PM. EST January 23, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier this month, police said.

Investigators say the suspects robbed a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint as she walked in the 1000 block of West 49th Street around 11:45 p.m. on January 10. No one was hurt.

Police said they have arrested the following:

  • 27-year-old Jahkeem W. Jones, charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

  • 25-year-old Te’Quan L. Fulford, been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

  • 24-year-old Kendall S. Gurley, charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

All three men are currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

