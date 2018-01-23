Three arrested for armed robbery in Norfolk

From left: Jahkeem W. Jones, Te'Quan L. Fulford, and Kendall S. Gurley (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened earlier this month, police said.

Investigators say the suspects robbed a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint as she walked in the 1000 block of West 49th Street around 11:45 p.m. on January 10. No one was hurt.

Police said they have arrested the following:

27-year-old Jahkeem W. Jones, charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

25-year-old Te’Quan L. Fulford, been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

24-year-old Kendall S. Gurley, charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

All three men are currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

From left: Jahkeem W. Jones, Te'Quan L. Fulford, and Kendall S. Gurley (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

© 2018 WVEC-TV