Three people displaced following Norfolk house fire

Fire truck from the City of Norfolk (Photo: Norfolk Website)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people were displaced Saturday after a house fire in Norfolk.

Dispatchers say a call came in at 1 p.m. reporting a fire in the 2500 block of Barre Street. Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arrival.

One adult and two children have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

No one was home at the time of the fire, however, one cat was revived on scene with a pet oxygen mask.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

