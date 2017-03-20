Tidewater Tech hosting career fair on March 23

Young woman signs a contract (Photo: Rostislav_Sedlacek/ Thinkstock) (Photo: Rostislav_Sedlacek)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- People looking for jobs in the trades industry are invited to the Tidewater Tech career fair.

The career fair is scheduled to happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 23, at the school's campus located at 5301 E. Princess Anne Road, in Norfolk.

Recruiters from the following companies will be on hand to meet face to face with attendees:

Oceaneering

Newport News Shipbuilding

Sunbelt Rentals

Firestone Complete Auto Care

In addition to the career fair, the campus will be offering career planning sessions and personalized tours of the campus with Tidewater Tech’s admissions staff.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to attend the career fair dressed for success with copies of their resumes and be prepared to network.

Resume assistance will also be available. For more information, call the campus at (757) 858-8324.

