A racially-charged YouTube video that started circulating on social media has fueled local controversy and prompted outrage from students attending Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. (Photo: YouTube)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A disturbing video is still sending shockwaves across a local campus.

Students and faculty at Old Dominion University are upset over a video posted online that shows a woman wearing an ODU sweatshirt and saying hateful words toward African Americans.

The university is investigating. Aurelia Williams with Norfolk State's Computer Science department, spoke with 13News Now about tracking the digital footprint, in an effort to identify the individual.

Williams said investigators try to understand metadata, the embedded information from when something is created.

"Where the information was posted, and a lot of times it will even tell you what application was used, what city, what state, what kind of phone," explained Williams.

So how hard will it be to find the person behind the video?

"Well, it all depends on how sophisticated the person was. So a normal user is not gonna try to mask a lot of things," she said.

PHOTOS: Screenshots from the racially-charged video

(© 2017 WVEC)