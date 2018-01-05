Truck catches fire after alleged driver tries to get out of snow in Norfolk

(Photo: Mark Miller)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A truck caught fire near Tidewater Drive and Lafayette Blvd. early Friday morning.

13News Now Photojournalist Rick Dillow spoke with the guy who said the truck was his on scene. He said it caught fire because he kept shifting from forward to reverse as he was trying to rock out of the rut he was stuck in.

Dillow said the man didn't appear to be injured.

13News Now viewer Mark Miller posted a video of the truck fire on our Facebook page.

