TSA finds grenade in carry-on at Norfolk Int'l Airport

TSA found a grenade in a carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport. (Photo: TSA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- "Seriously guys, don't bring grenades."

That was the message one Transportation Security Administration official tweeted out along with a picture of an actual grenade that was found in a carry-on bag.

The inert training grenade was discovered at Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday, according to the tweet.

