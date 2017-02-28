WVEC
TSA finds grenade in carry-on at Norfolk Int'l Airport

Yasmeen Freightman, WVEC 1:36 PM. EST February 28, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- "Seriously guys, don't bring grenades."

That was the message one Transportation Security Administration official tweeted out along with a picture of an actual grenade that was found in a carry-on bag.

The inert training grenade was discovered at Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday, according to the tweet.

 

 

Here is a list of what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on and checked baggage, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

