TSA finds grenade in carry-on at Norfolk Int'l Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- "Seriously guys, don't bring grenades."
That was the message one Transportation Security Administration official tweeted out along with a picture of an actual grenade that was found in a carry-on bag.
The inert training grenade was discovered at Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday, according to the tweet.
Grenade that @TSA at Norfolk caught in a carry-on bag yesterday. It's an inert training grenade, but seriously guys, don't bring grenades. pic.twitter.com/4Br9fRXIP6— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) February 28, 2017
Here is a list of what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on and checked baggage, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
