TSA officers find bullet in chamber of loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded gun at a Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint on February 12.

Officers said a passenger had a .32 caliber gun that was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

A TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray machine saw the gun in the passenger's bag as it passed along the conveyor belt. TSA officers contacted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police.

It was the second gun found at a Norfolk checkpoint since the beginning of the year.

In 2016, TSA officers detected 14 guns at the airport’s checkpoints.

The TSA reminds people that passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if the guns are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. The weapon has to be taken to the airline check-in counter.

The TSA provides information about traveling with guns on its Web site. Airlines may have other requirements, so the agency recommends contacting an airline for its individual policies.

