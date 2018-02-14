TSA to implement new checkpoint protocol nationwide by Spring 2018

TSA agents work at the security checkpoint as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) addressed the media about, 'President Trump's budget crisis', at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport on March 14, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A new checkpoint protocol for flight passengers is being implemented nationwide.

The procedure requires travelers to place all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening.

For years, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been checking laptops and tablets, but the new protocol goes beyond that.

"The TSA officers are looking for an artfully concealed improvised explosive device (IED) inside the electronics," said one TSA spokeswoman.

Since last year, the measure was tested at 10 airports. The goal is to have the procedure implemented everywhere by this spring.

TSA PreCheck fliers do not have to undergo the new procedure.

© 2018 WVEC-TV