Two arrested for NSU home invasion

Tykeem J. Wiggins (left) and William D. Holley (right) (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery that happened last month at a Norfolk State University dormitory.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 15, police were called to the dorm in the 2600 block of Corprew Avenue.

Police said two men had forced their way into a dorm room, and held three occupants at gunpoint. The suspects demanded money and personal items.

After taking the items, the suspects fled.

Surveillance image of the suspects believed to have been involved in a home invasion at an NSU dormitory. (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

On Wednesday Norfolk Police announced they had arrested two Portsmouth men, 20-year-old Tykeem J. Wiggins and 20-year-old William D. Holley.

Wiggins is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Holley is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Both men are currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

