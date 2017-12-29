Two men arrested following robbery, stolen car pursuit in Norfolk

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two men are facing charges after they allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and led police on a pursuit in a stolen car.

Police say on December 28, at around 9 p.m., they were alerted to a robbery in the 2800 block of Kellar Avenue.

Detectives say the two suspects, 21-year-old Edwin Horne and 19-year-old Eugene Hammond fled the scene in a car before police arrived.

Shortly after, police found the car that matched the description. The car was confirmed stolen and officers say Horne and Hammond attempted to elude.

The chase ended in the 200 block of La Valette Avenue, at which time police say the suspects tried to run into nearby marshland to escape.

Officers were able to apprehend Horne and Hammond, and charge them with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony eluding, and grand larceny.

