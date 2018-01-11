Two men rob person after agreeing to purchase cell phone on OfferUp

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for two men they said robbed a man after agreeing to purchase a cell phone on the app OfferUp.

The robbery happened around 8:30 Wednesday night in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue.

The victim told police he met two men who agreed to purchase his cell phone at the location.

When the suspects got there, they took the phone and ran. The victim attempted to chase them, but one of the suspects pointed a gun and the victim stopped.

Both suspects are described as black men in their 20s.

No injuries were reported.

If you know anything about the incident or recognize the men in the photo, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

