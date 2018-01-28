WVEC
Close

Two men shot inside a house party in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 8:43 AM. EST January 28, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch received a call for a reported shooting inside a house party in the 800 block of West 41st Street.

Upon arrival, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Medics took the 18-year-old and 20-year-old to a local hospital. Police said their injuries are considered serious, but appear non-life threatening at this time. 

Police have not released any suspect information or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories