Two men shot inside a house party in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch received a call for a reported shooting inside a house party in the 800 block of West 41st Street.

Upon arrival, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Medics took the 18-year-old and 20-year-old to a local hospital. Police said their injuries are considered serious, but appear non-life threatening at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV