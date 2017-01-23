Two people convicted for making Spice sold in Hampton Roads

spice_getty.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said a jury convicted two men for their part in manufacturing Spice that was sold in Hampton Roads.

Court records and evidence presented at trial showed that Ritchie and Galecki operated Zencense, a Pensacola-based company that manufactured smokable synthetic cannabinoids (Spice) throughout 2012.

Ritchie and Galecki’s company named their blends things such as Bizarro, Neutronium, Orgazmo, and Sonic Zero. In December 2012, Ritchie and Galecki tried to sell their company to a third party in California. They continued to control the company into 2013. The new company’s name was ZenBio.

The U.S Attorney's Office said between August 2012 and April 2013, Zencense and ZenBio shipped around 1,000 kilograms of Spice to the Hampton Roads area. Zencense's and ZenBio's products were sold at Hampton Pipe and Tobacco in Hampton, Red Barn in Newport News, and other locations.

Ritchie and Galecki each face a maximum penalty of 79 years in prison. Their sentencing is scheduled for May 22.

A third person, Nader Abdallah, 56, of Rochester, New York previously was convicted for his role in the operation on October 20, 2016. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 6.

