Two teens injured in Norfolk double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two 15-year-old boys injured in Norfolk.

Police say it happened in the 5700 block of Bartee Street around 11 pm Saturday. Medics took the teenagers to Sentara Norfolk General to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, police say they have an adult male and a juvenile in custody in connection to the shooting.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about this shooting incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

