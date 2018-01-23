VDOT gives Norfolk $896,000 transportation grant

Cyclists pathway sign. (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation is giving the City of Norfolk a big grant, worth nearly $900,000.

The money would go toward two projects aimed at making it easier to get around without a car. About half of the funds would go toward the Fort Norfolk phase of the Elizabeth River Trail Project.

The other half will go toward the Granby Street Bike Lanes Project.

City council is expected to approve the grant on Tuesday night.

