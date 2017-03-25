Virginia Supreme Court refuses Burfoot's request for reinstatement

Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot (Photo: 13News Now)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- The Supreme Court of Virginia denied an appeal Friday that sought to have Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot reinstated.

In December, a federal jury found Burfoot guilty of several felonies. Burfoot had been accused of taking bribes during his time on city council and selling his votes to developers.

Although there was a guilty verdict in the case, a loophole in Virginia law allowed Burfoot to continue serving in his capacity as city treasurer.

Burfoot's attorney, Andrew Sacks, maintained that until a judge enters jury verdicts into the record and sentencing takes place, his client was not a convicted felon (A conviction would prompt Burfoot's suspension or permanent removal.)

Ron Batliner, a lawyer who is running for Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, challenged that position and filed a request asking that Burfoot be removed.

A Norfolk heard arguments from Sacks and Batliner then ordered Burfoot's suspension.

That suspension took effect in February and lasts until at least April 17 when Burfoot is scheduled to be sentenced.

© 2017 WVEC-TV