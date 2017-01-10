Virginia Zoo digs out after the snow

Red pandas are among the hardier cold-weather animals that live at the Virginia Zoo. (Photo: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- While pet owners kept an eye on their furry friends during these last few snowy days, so is the zoo.

Since Saturday keepers have been in and out of the Virginia Zoo checking on the animals.

"Just basically making sure that we're doing everything we can to make them comfortable," said Lisa Thompson, zoological manager.

That includes knowing when it's OK to keep them inside or allow them outdoor access. Primates are some of the species the zoo shields from the cold, said Thompson.

"Some of our species, like the orangutans, they are found in more tropical, sub-tropical climates," she said.

So if it gets too cold, or there are health concerns, they take the animals inside. The temperature in which zoo-keepers decide to take the animal in varies, so does the temperature of their indoor play areas.

"Certain species will need the temperature a little bit warmer, perhaps in the 70s, even up to the 80s with higher humidity. Other species are more cold tolerant," said Thompson.