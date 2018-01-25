Virginia Zoo welcomes happy hatchling

(Photo: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Zoo has successfully hatched its first female Victoria Crowned pigeon!

The chick hatched in early December, making two pigeons already at the zoo since 2013 first-time parents.

The Victoria Crowned pigeons, the largest pigeon species, are known for their deep blue-grey color with a prominent crest that is white-tipped.

They can grow up to 30 inches and weigh close to five pounds!

The birds were once hunted to provide furry feathers for women's hats. Currently, there are about 10,000-20,000 Victoria Crowned pigeons left in the wild.

While the birds are currently off exhibit for the winter months, they can be seen in the Asia Aviaries during the summer months.

